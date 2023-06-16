Married man caught trying to chop the ‘trumu’ of a 16-year-old boy (Video)

- Advertisement -

A 51-year-old Zimbabwean man, identified as Albert Rusike, has been caught red-handed while trying to have sex with a young boy.

The man, who claimed to be 35, was apprehended in a meticulously planned sting operation aimed at catching people involved in child exploitation.



The disturbing footage of the father of two being confronted at a hotel where he allegedly went to see a 16-year-old boy was recently featured on a South African TV show.

The clever trap set by the team ensured that every detail was captured on tape, leaving no room for denial or escape.

Rusika initially denied the allegation of attempting to sleep with the boy, claiming they were only friends and that he innocently went to visit him.

However, when presented with compelling evidence of his multiple attempts to kiss the minor and how he showed pornographic videos to him, he became remorseful and started apologizing to the crew.

To make matters worse, a lubricant was discovered in his pockets, serving as incriminating evidence that his intentions were premeditated.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a comprehensive investigation into Rusike’s activities, aiming to find other potential victims and also bring him to book.

