type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMarried man caught trying to chop the 'trumu' of a 16-year-old...
News

Married man caught trying to chop the ‘trumu’ of a 16-year-old boy (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Married man caught trying to chop the 'trumu' of a 16-year-old boy (Video)
- Advertisement -

A 51-year-old Zimbabwean man, identified as Albert Rusike, has been caught red-handed while trying to have sex with a young boy.

The man, who claimed to be 35, was apprehended in a meticulously planned sting operation aimed at catching people involved in child exploitation.


The disturbing footage of the father of two being confronted at a hotel where he allegedly went to see a 16-year-old boy was recently featured on a South African TV show.

The clever trap set by the team ensured that every detail was captured on tape, leaving no room for denial or escape.

READ ALSO: Married man recounts how he nearly slept with his friend for Ghc 7k

Married man caught trying to chop the 'trumu' of a 16-year-old boy (Video)


Rusika initially denied the allegation of attempting to sleep with the boy, claiming they were only friends and that he innocently went to visit him.

However, when presented with compelling evidence of his multiple attempts to kiss the minor and how he showed pornographic videos to him, he became remorseful and started apologizing to the crew.

To make matters worse, a lubricant was discovered in his pockets, serving as incriminating evidence that his intentions were premeditated.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a comprehensive investigation into Rusike’s activities, aiming to find other potential victims and also bring him to book.

Watch the video below…

READ ALSO: Eight-year-old girl tests positive for HIV after her mother’s boyfriend who is a married man raped her

READ ALSO: Married man begs ex-girlfriend 6 years after he dumped her (Video)

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Friday, June 16, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    83 %
    1.9mph
    20 %
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    83 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    83 °
    Tue
    81 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways