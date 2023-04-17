type here...
Married man begs ex-girlfriend 6 years after he dumped her (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Married man begs ex-girlfriend 6 years after he dumped her (Video)
A married Nigerian man has tracked his ex-girlfriend and asked for her forgiveness 6 years after dumping her.

In a touching video seen on TikTok, he was accompanied by a content creator as he went on his knees to plead with the lady.

According to the man, his marriage has been tough and his wife is yet to give birth and he strongly believes that his ex-girlfriend might be the one behind his predicaments.

However, the lady denied his allegations, saying she only handed him over to God after he dumped her.

Narrating the circumstances surrounding their break up, the lady said that they dated for six years and that the man went to a pastor to enquire about their future.

She said her boyfriend dumped her because the pastor said she was an embodiment of bad luck. The lady said she was pregnant with a child and lost the child while dealing with their breakup.

She said that he left her stranded and refused to give her money to get a place but all that is in the past.

Watch the video below to know more…

@jinnaosayande1234

After dating her for 6 years his pastor said he should not marry her that she has bad luck

? original sound – Jinna Aikomien Osaya

