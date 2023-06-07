- Advertisement -

A married Nigerian man has recounted how he almost agreed to sleep with his male friend due to a desperate financial situation.

The man, who goes by the handle @_BobMfonmma, took to Twitter to reveal that he was in dire need of N300,000 which is equivalent to Ghc 7, 256 in 2021 and needed urgent financial assistance.

The young man said he considered the offer initially, but ultimately decided against it as he realized he couldn’t compromise his values by trading his body for the paltry sum of N300,000.

“There’s one story I always wanted to share… In this small Akwa Ibom, 2021 I was in dire need of money. E bin choke. I met my friend who was capable. Baba said I’ll have to knack him for 300k. He’ll gimme cash. He promised 15k for a massage, that’s for starters… The idea was scary at first. But when I went home. My LGBTKRQ mind analysed it. Till I saw almost nothing wrong with it. I know how I battled with the thoughts for days. After like 5 days, I told him I’ll do it. We fixed a date. A Monday.

On Sunday while in church my mind was racing. Omo I’ve never been in such a dilemma before. I told myself, nothing dey here, run am with CD(which he agreed), collect your money and go, nobody will know.

While heading back home on Monday from my father’s house, in the coach, I randomly opened my Bible app and I stumbled on a portion in Hebrews… Heb 12. I read it more than once. Throughout that day the verse was on my mind. Late in the afternoon, I was walking alone, someone asked me, in my head, “Bob are you worth N300k?” I paused and thought ?. No, I’m worth more than that I replied. The voice sked again, “so you go knack that manchi collect 300k, after the money finish nko? Mean say you go dey knack people collect money” That was when I realised that I was about doing runs boy with a touch of LGBTKRQ. OMO I carry phone tell my guy say I no dey do am again. He asked Why? I said I didn’t feel like it again. “what about the money?” I told him I didn’t want his money anymore. He got mad

Long story cut short. 3 people decided to sponsor me, one sent 100k 4 days afterwards. I sorted the issue smoothly. They are still sponsoring me as we speak and I’ve spent more than 300k that’s not my money since 2021. Then I asked myself what if I had knack my guy, naso I for turn LGBTKRQ pikin overnight and them for use me cos I’ll see money and become a slave to it.

NO AMOUNT OF MONEY CAN MAKE ME SLEEP WITH MY GENDER ???”

