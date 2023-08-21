type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleMarried man tries to hide his face from the camera as hookup...
Lifestyle

Married man tries to hide his face from the camera as hookup girl shares their bedroom video online

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Married man tries to hide his face from the camera as hookup girl shares their bedroom video online
- Advertisement -

In an era where digital connectivity shapes our lives in unprecedented ways, the boundaries between public and private are often blurred.


The latest incident to make waves on the internet underscores shows the moment a hookup lady shared an intimate video of herself and a married man online.


The video, which has since gone viral, captures what seems to be an intimate moment between a married man and a hookup girl.

READ ALSO: Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once


In the early part of the video, the man can be seen asleep believed to be exhausted from a hot atopa session.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle


The hookup girl then surreptitiously began filming, capturing both herself and the dozing man in the frame.

In the middle of the video, the atmosphere took a dramatic turn.


The man suddenly woke up and with a sense of panic and urgency he tried to snatch the phone from the hookup girl’s hands.


Unfortunately for him, his efforts were in vain, as the hookup girl had managed to film about a minute of their interaction.

READ ALSO: Mcbrown reacts for the first time as her husband gets fingered for chopping Maame Serwaa

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Fella Makafui goes nude as she shows raw body and bortos to mark her 28th birthday

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, August 21, 2023
Accra
few clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
94 %
2.6mph
20 %
Mon
80 °
Tue
79 °
Wed
80 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways