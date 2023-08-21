Mcbrown reacts for the first time as her husband gets fingered for chopping Maame Serwaa

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Ghanaian screen goddess, Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown has subtly reacted to the heavy allegation from Ohene Phrah levelled against her husband, Mr Maxwell Mensah.

Earlier yesterday, the Accra big boy who wedded Awurama in a very plush ceremony explained why he ditched his 10-year-old girlfriend Maame Serwaa for Ewuaram despite meeting her for just two years.

In a Snapchat post, Ohene Phara revealed that his ex-girlfriend Serwaa was sleeping around with other men while they were dating.

He went ahead to mention one of such men who had allegedly chopped Serwaa ‘basabasa’ is the husband of Nana Ama McBrown.

According to him, there are a lot of men who have allegedly slept with Serwaa while they we together and he wonders which man in his shoes would choose to settle down with a woman of that nature.

Reacting to this, Mcbrown has shared a video of herself alongside Diana Hamilton performing her hit sing dubbed “ADOM”.

Despite the heavy criticism from Ghanaians, Mcbrown is still not worried as she reckons the grace of God on her life.

