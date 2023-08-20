Fella Makafui goes nude as she shows raw body and bortos to mark her 28th birthday

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Ghana’s beloved actress and entrepreneur, Fella Makafui, has set the internet ablaze as she marks her 28th birthday in a lavish and tantalizing manner.



The multi-talented personality, who is also a doting mother, is currently enjoying her special day in the picturesque setting of the United Arab Emirates.



In an extravagant celebration, Fella has shared a series of alluring photos that capture her elegance and beauty.

Fella Makafui’s journey through the entertainment industry has been nothing short of inspiring.

READ ALSO: Learn from us – Happy gay couple says as they drop their pre-wedding photoshoot pictures



Rising to fame with her captivating performances on screen, she has seamlessly transitioned into the realm of entrepreneurship, making her mark in various sectors.



Her birthday celebration is a testament to her success and her vibrant presence within Ghana’s entertainment and business circles.

On this special occasion, Fella Makafui has chosen to embrace her sultry side, sharing a collection of seductive pictures that have taken social media by storm.



The actress-turned-entrepreneur has boarded a luxurious yacht in the United Arab Emirates, and her photos exude an air of sophistication and allure.



Clad in a vibrant yellow bikini and holding a bouquet, Fella’s elegance is beautifully juxtaposed against the backdrop of the glistening waters.

The choice of the opulent yacht as a celebration venue speaks volumes about Fella’s flair for grandeur.



It’s a symbolic representation of her journey, from her humble beginnings to the heights she has achieved today.



The images shared online capture not only her physical beauty but also her confidence and the undeniable charisma that has endeared her to her fans.

READ ALSO: Photos of Serwaa, lady sleeping with Mcbrown’s husband and trying to snatch him from the actress

READ ALSO: Maame Serwaa reacts for the first time to reports of sleeping with Mcbrown’s husband