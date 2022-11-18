- Advertisement -

A Zambian pregnant wife simply known as Martha has been trading on the internet for the past 24 hours now after she was caught by her husband red-handed having sex with her pastor.

In the video, the husband who was devastated by the act was restored to calling his wife’s name “Martha, Martha” out of pain and agony.

Also, the woman had to try to hide her nakedness and prevent her husband from capturing the moment. She pleaded wearily with her husband, knowing very well that it would not work.

The video has gone viral on social media, with many expressing disgust at the action taken by the woman, who decided to cheat on her husband when she was heavily pregnant.

A Zambian media outlet has alleged that what we saw in the video is a ritual called “Mupiki” in lozi.

This is where a woman practices rituals to use an unborn child to get rich and be highly favoured. Its commonly done by Congolese people.

Take a look at the screenshots below to know more…

Meanwhile, some social media users have suggested that Martha’s sex with her pastor had nothing to do wit rituals.

According to these peeps, it’s sexual fantasy just like femdom, dormino, and bdsm. The candles have a kind of aroma that triggers sexual hormones which makes them feel hornier hence it’s just sexual fetishism.

