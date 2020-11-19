Martin Amidu is a chronic weed smoker – Chairman Wontumi alleges (video)

- Advertisement -

The outspoken Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party has alleged that the resigned Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu is a chronic weed smoker.

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, stated that he’s very much aware of Martin Amidu’s habit of smoking and thus can prove it when the need arises.

He again maintained he’s ever ready to spend millions to take the resigned Special Prosecutor to the hospital for doctors to run a test on him to buttress his wild claims.

“Do you know that Martin Amidu smokes a lot of weed? Oh, yes, I am telling you. This is coming from Wontumi.

If he challenges me, I will take him to the hospital for them to conduct a test on his blood. When I am speaking, I state facts as Wontumi”, he said.

Chairman Wontumi made these serious allegations whiles speaking on his privately owned Wontumi Radio on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Martin Amidu has resigned from his post as the Special Prosecutor. He laid down his tool on November 16, 2020, after issuing a letter to the President’s office.

According to him, he is resigning based on the fact that he does not feel that President Nana Akufo-Addo has done enough to safeguard his office’s independence.

In a letter addressed to Nana Akufo-Addo, Mr. Martin Alamisi Burnes Kaiser Amidu charged the president to find a suitable replacement for him.

“The one condition upon which I accepted to be nominated as the Special Prosecutor when you invited me to your Office on 10th January 2018 was your firm promise to me that you will respect and ensure same by your Government for my independence and freedom of action as the Special Prosecutor,” he stated.

Mr. Amidu was nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as Special Prosecutor on January 11, 2018, and was subsequently approved by Parliament.

