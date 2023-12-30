Massive jubilation as Guinness World Records officially recognizes Afua Aduonum’s Sing-A-Thon attempt

- Advertisement -

Afua Aduonum Singathon – Guinness World Records has publicly revealed that its aware of Afua Aduonum’s Sing-A-Thon attempt.

This revelation was made after one journalist from Ghana named Abrantie Kwasi Gyamfi was able to elicit a response from the organization.

The body’s reaction made it clear it was aware of Afua’s Sing-A-Thon but she and her colleagues still had a long way to go before they could be considered authentic, by providing the necessary proof.

Replying to Abrantie, Guinness World Records stated that;

Hi Abrantie, we look forward to receiving evidence, this event certainly seems to have captured the public’s imagination.

Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, the Ghanaian women’s rights advocate, journalist and event organiser who captivated the nation with her singing marathon Guinness World Record attempt ended her quest after 126 hours and 52 minutes.

While verification from Guinness World Record judges is pending, Asantewaa’s effort is believed to have significantly surpassed the existing record set by India’s Sunil Waghmare in 2012.

The marathon commenced at midnight on December 24, 2023, and concluded on the morning of December 29, 2023.

Addressing her supporters after receiving medical attention behind a screen onstage, Asantewaa shared that she had lost track of time during the five-day endeavour.

Afua Aduonum FAQs

Which Ghanaian is in the Guinness World Record?

A Ghanaian lady Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has successfully ended the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual, exceeding the previous record set by India’s Sunil Waghmare.

Who is the longest singathon in the world?

Sunil Waghmare, he’s the current Guinness World record holder, for the longest sing marathon.

Who gives the Guinness World Record?

The brainchild of Sir Hugh Beaver, the book was co-founded by twin brothers Norris and Ross McWhirter in Fleet Street, London, in August 1955.

Who checks Guinness World Records?

Guinness World Records has an expertly trained Records Management Team who undertake substantial research and verification checks to confirm whether a new record title has been achieved.

