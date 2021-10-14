type here...
Maxwell Mensah gushes over wife, Nana Ama Mcbrown in latest photos

By Mr. Tabernacle
I'm scared of getting divorced - Nana Ama Mcbrown
Maxwell Mensah and Nana Ama Mcbrown
New photos sighted online suggest Nana Ama Mcbrown has fully recovered from her hand injury, the main cause for her break from hosting duties on United Television.

The star actress and presenter is back and looking all good and strong as new photos that are seen online indicates.

In the photo, her husband Mr Maxwell Mensah is seen holding her waist posing for the camera with both looking happy and enjoying their moments.

Take a look at the photo below;

Remember Mcbrown recently revealed she felt recurrent pains in her arm after a motor accident she had on the N1 Highway in Accra in 2013 which left her with a fracture in her hand that requires another surgery to correct.

“Eight years ago I had an accident at Lapaz that if not for God I may not have been alive by now or could have even lost an arm by this time but by the grace of God, doctors in Ghana helped to treat my hand fracture,” the actress had explained.

Detailing why she needed the surgery in Germany, she said “last year, I slipped and fractured the same hand. 

Doctors in Ghana have tried their best but I have noticed it hasn’t healed how I expected it so I planned that whenever I get a break, I will travel to treat it”.

She said although her doctors in Ghana had done everything possible to get her hand to function as before, it still had challenges hence the decision to seek further medical attention abroad.

Source:GHPAGE

