Mcbrown almost dies as jealous colleague poisons her on a movie set – Video

- Advertisement -

Despite autopsy reports confirming that the late John Kumah died from ‘multiple myeloma’ – Captain Smart’s earlier allegations that the late MP was poisoned through akonfem have refused to vanish from social media.

Still in the mood of the akonfem poisoning debate, an old video of Mcbrown detailing how she suffered food poisoning on set has resurfaced on social media.

Speaking in a face-to-face interview with Emelia Brobbey, Mcbrown recounted how she almost died after eating on set.

READ ALSO: “It’s good that John Kumah is dead” – Twene Jonas rejoices over late MP’s death (Video)

According to Mcbrown, while she was eating, she was joined by a colleague who insisted on eating with her.

A few minutes after the said person joined her to eat, she collapsed and lost consciousness.

Ace movie producer Mircale Films was called to the scene and it was he who rushed her to the hospital to seek treatment.

In the interview, Mcbrown disclosed that she spent two weeks in the hospital and wasn’t allowed to eat for 4 days.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Here’s what secretly killled John Kumah as his wife drops shocking revelations

READ ALSO: Captain Smart and John Kumah’s wife fight dirty; Hidden secrets about the Ejisu MP’s death exposed (Video)