Captain Smart and John Kumah’s wife fight dirty; Hidden secrets about the Ejisu MP’s death exposed (Video)

Apostle Lilian Kumah, the wife of the late deputy finance minister and controversial Captain Smart have now turned into sworn enemies.

The widow’s ongoing beef with the Media General employee stems from Captain Smart’s earlier suggestion that John Kumah died from food poisoning.

According to Captain Smart who happens to be Ghana’s Spencer Ackerman, the late Ejisu MP was poisoned alongside Chairman Wontumi and Andy Appiah Kubi in Tamale last year.

Reacting to Captain Smart’s wild allegations, Apostle Lilian Kumah has maintained that her husband didn’t die from food poisoning.

Speaking in an interview with Asaase News, the mourning widow called for the arrest of Captain Smart for spewing lies into the public domain.

An autopsy report that has also surfaced on social media states that the late NPP bigwig multiple myeloma

Firing back at Apostle Lilian Kumah, Captain Smart has warned the widow to be very careful of her utterances.

Speaking on ONUA FM, Captain Smart mocked Nana B and Justice Frimpong Koduah for not accepting the bottles of water served to them at the late MP’s house.

He described them as cowards who have lost their morality, values and culture due to politics.

Without mincing words, Captain Smart vowed to always furnish the public with every secret that lands on his desk even if it’ll cost him his life.

