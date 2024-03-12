“It’s good that John Kumah is dead” – Twene Jonas rejoices over late MP’s death (Video)

- Advertisement -

For the very first time, Twene Jonas has reacted to the death of Hon. John Kumah who tragically lost his life on the 7th of March 2023.

An autopsy report confirms that he died from ‘multiple myeloma’.

Speaking in a self-made video, Twene Jonas openly expressed his happiness over the deputy finance mister’s demise.

As argued by Twene Jonas, John Kumah used his political appointment to amass massive wealth for himself citing his over $2M mansion located at Ejisu Donaso.

In Twene’s Jonas infamous video that has now given rise to a hot conversation piece on social media, he expressed his utmost delight in the continuous deaths of corrupt politicians.

According to Twene Jonas, politicians should keep killing each other for sacrifices ahead of the impending election rather than take the souls of innocent people.

Continuing with his controversial submission, Twene Jonas alleged that John Kumah was killed by his party members and he’s very proud of the people who masterminded the evil plot.

Ending the video, Twene Jonas vowed to take the ruling NPP party to opposition after the December 7th general elections.

