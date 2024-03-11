Here’s what secretly killled John Kumah as his wife drops shocking revelations

- Advertisement -

The late John Kumah’s wife has emphatically stated that her husband did not die from food poisoning – Despite the trending reports that he was poisoned through Akonfem during an NPP campaign rally in Tamale last year.

As maintained by the widow, her husband died from a terminal illness he has been battling since last year.

Speaking in an interview with Asaase News, Madam Lilian Kumah said her late husband had been battling with a terminal disease for nearly a year now since it was discovered by his doctors in Germany and that is what her husband succumbed to on Thursday, 7 March 2024, and not food poisoning.

In the same interview, Mrs Kumah warned those speculating about the cause of the death of her husband to put a stop to it because it is exacerbating the pain of her immediate family and the larger Kumah family.

READ ALSO: John Kumah could have built an ultramodern hospital in Ejisu but… – Rashad fires GH politicians

Vociceferous Captain Smart was also sternly warned to immediately end his public outbursts that her late husband was poisoned but has not been made to provide any evidence to prove the wild claim he has made about the death of John Kumah.

In her own words;

“Why is it that someone (referring to Captain Smart) has been this bold to claim that he knows for a fact that a person like John Kumah who has served his country virtually all his life, was poisoned, while he was working for his country and party (New Patriotic Party, NPP), why should we sit down and not bring that person to book.”

Recall that before John Kumah’s death, Captain Smart had earlier alleged during one of the episodes on ONUA TV’s Onua Maakye show that he had concrete evidence to cement his claim that John Kumah was poisoned.

As stated by Captain Smart, some evil people in the party were threatened by the fast pace of his growth and hence decided to eliminate him.

READ ALSO: John Kumah was poisoned through akonfem – How some NPP bigwigs ended the Ejisu MP’s life exposed (Video)

READ ALSO: Tall list of all the expensive properties reportedly acquired by John Kumah before his demise