Guy with no fingers calls out Mcbrown for abandoning him after promising to take care of him
News

Guy with no fingers calls out Mcbrown for abandoning him after promising to take care of him

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Guy with no fingers calls out Mcbrown for abandoning him after promising to take care of him
According to Amazing Boy, Mcbrown reached out to him with the promise of assisting him financially.

But unfortunately, Mcbrown hasn’t gotten back to him after their first physical encounter.

Mcbrown

As claimed by Amazing Boy, Nana Ama Mcbrown vowed to aid him with all the resources at her disposal after he appeared on her Mcbrown Kitchen show but her promise was just for social media applause.

According to the social media sensation, anytime she calls Mcbrown’s line, he’s told that the award-winning actress is busy.

Now, because of Mcbrown’s public pledge to take care of him, all his initial helpers have ended their benevolence towards him.

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

