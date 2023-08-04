type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMcbrown finally replies Sally Mann for trolling her for not giving birth...
News

Mcbrown finally replies Sally Mann for trolling her for not giving birth naturally

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Mcbrown finally replies Sally Mann for trolling her for not giving birth naturally
- Advertisement -

A few months ago, Ghanaian entertainment critic, Sally Mann bitterly attacked Actress Nana Ama McBrown.

The media personality has painted Nana Ama McBrown black and dragged her in the mud during an interview with Zionfelix.

Sally Mann attacked McBrown over childbirth claiming she could not give birth naturally and mocked the kind of woman she is.


Bitter Sally also called McBrown a hypocrite and described most of the things she does as hypocritical.

READ ALSO: Prophet Azuka storms the river to curse and bury the destiny of guy who insulted him on TikTok

It is unclear what particular problem Sally has with McBrown but she made reference to an issue concerning McBrown which she talked about on radio.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

The star actress has finally addressed Sally Mann’s attacks for the first time during an interaction with Nana Akua Donkor on TikTok

According to Nana Ama Mcbrown, she knows the pain and heavy sum of money she spent to get her one and only daughter.

She also disclosed that she cried her eyes out to God to bless her with a child and God answered her prayers.

Nana Ama Mcbrown also disclosed that she doesn’t pay attention to negative criticisms from her haters and critics on social media.

Mcbrown is not known for reacting to attacks – Hence, this particular reply to Sally Mann reveals that she’s truly pained about the entertainment critic’s hurtful words at her.

READ ALSO: “Thief, foolish man” – Man storms Prophet Azuka’s TikTok live segment to insult him basabasa (Video)

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Friday, August 4, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
83 %
3.5mph
75 %
Fri
79 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
79 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways