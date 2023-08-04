- Advertisement -

A few months ago, Ghanaian entertainment critic, Sally Mann bitterly attacked Actress Nana Ama McBrown.

The media personality has painted Nana Ama McBrown black and dragged her in the mud during an interview with Zionfelix.

Sally Mann attacked McBrown over childbirth claiming she could not give birth naturally and mocked the kind of woman she is.



Bitter Sally also called McBrown a hypocrite and described most of the things she does as hypocritical.

It is unclear what particular problem Sally has with McBrown but she made reference to an issue concerning McBrown which she talked about on radio.

The star actress has finally addressed Sally Mann’s attacks for the first time during an interaction with Nana Akua Donkor on TikTok

According to Nana Ama Mcbrown, she knows the pain and heavy sum of money she spent to get her one and only daughter.

She also disclosed that she cried her eyes out to God to bless her with a child and God answered her prayers.

Nana Ama Mcbrown also disclosed that she doesn’t pay attention to negative criticisms from her haters and critics on social media.

Mcbrown is not known for reacting to attacks – Hence, this particular reply to Sally Mann reveals that she’s truly pained about the entertainment critic’s hurtful words at her.

