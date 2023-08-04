Prophet Azuka storms the river to curse and bury the destiny of guy who insulted him on TikTok

- Advertisement -

Prophet Azuka has shared a fresh video of himself cursing and burying the destiny of Kofi Pages (Young Ghanaian man who’s currently based in Canada) for insulting him.

The feud between Prophet Azuka and Kofi Pages began when Kofi Pages requested to join the Azuka TikTok love session– Knowing well that he was only going to disgrace the controversial man of God.

Without mincing words, Kofi Pages described Prophet Azuka as a stupid thief who’s preying on the vulnerabilities of naive Ghanaians to enrich his pocket.

The intensity of Kofi Pages’ insults left Prophet Azuka visibly shaken, as he struggled to find a proper response to counter the blistering attack.

The prophet’s inability to offer a coherent defence has further fueled public doubts about his credibility and authenticity as a spiritual leader.

The confrontation exposed Azuka’s vulnerability, leaving many questioning his claims of being the only true man of God in Ghana.

As seen in the new video, Prophet Azuka can be seen at the riverside cursing Kofi Pages and his entire lineage.

The man of God buried Kofi Pages’ picture inside the river alongside side his shaved hair and wished severe agony on him.

Infuriated Prooehtz Azuka gave Kofi Pages 1 week ultimatum to apologize to him else he’ll meet his untimely end in a very excruciating manner.

