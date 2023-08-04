“Thief, foolish man” – Man storms Prophet Azuka’s TikTok live segment to insult him basabasa (Video)

- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian prophet who prides himself as the only true man of God in Ghana has received fiery insults from a young Ghanaian guy who’s currently based in Canada.

The prophet’s recent bizarre actions, aimed at garnering social media attention have sparked outrage and condemnation from many, including Kofi Pages, who has vehemently expressed his disdain for the controversial spiritual leader.

One such incident involved a video where he allegedly fainted, claiming to be possessed by the Holy Spirit.

This incident, among others, has raised eyebrows and intensified public scrutiny of the self-proclaimed prophet’s actions and intentions.

While interacting with his fans on TikTok yesterday, Kofi Pages requested to join the conversation – Knowing well that he was only going to disgrace the controversial man of God.

Without mincing words, Kofi Pages described Prophet Azuka as a stupid thief who’s preying on the vulnerabilities of naive Ghanaians to enrich his pocket.

The intensity of Kofi Pages’ insults left Prophet Azuka visibly shaken, as he struggled to find a proper response to counter the blistering attack.

The prophet’s inability to offer a coherent defence has further fueled public doubts about his credibility and authenticity as a spiritual leader.

The confrontation exposed Azuka’s vulnerability, leaving many questioning his claims of being the only true man of God in Ghana.

Watch the video below to know more…

