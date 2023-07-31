type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMcbrown finally speaks on the reports that her hubby beats her at...
News

Mcbrown finally speaks on the reports that her hubby beats her at home

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Mcbrown finally speaks on the reports that her hubby beats her at home
- Advertisement -

Renowned Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown has finally responded to the persistent rumours surrounding her husband, Maxwell Mensah, allegedly subjecting her to domestic violence at home.


These rumours have been circulating for some time, and they resurfaced recently when an audio clip, purportedly of a male voice making claims of the actress suffering an arm injury due to physical abuse, went viral.

However, in the wake of the widespread audio and numerous speculations, Nana Ama McBrown has firmly asserted that her husband does not mistreat her – Hence refuting the allegations of abuse.

READ ALSO: GH parents gift their daughter a 3-bedroom house after bagging her first degree

Speaking on the Sunday edition of her Onua Showtime which was monitored by our outfit, Mcbrown stated without mincing words that she is not the type of lady whose husband will beat her.

In her own words;

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

“Do I look like a lady who husband will beat her? Or do you think such a thing (abuse) can happen in my house? I’m not a lady who will allow herself to be beaten by her husband,”

During a discussion focused on the proliferation of fake news by bloggers, Nana Ama McBrown opened up about the persistent dissemination of a false story concerning her supposed abuse by her husband.

She expressed that the baseless narrative has had such a lasting impact that even her mother felt compelled to reach out to her, seeking clarification on whether she had indeed been subjected to any form of violence.

“My mother once called me to enquire if my husband had truly beaten me because she heard the rumour online,”

She emotionally stated.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians react to the trending video of Maame Serwaa looking extra voluptuous

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, July 31, 2023
Accra
light rain
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
94 %
2.9mph
75 %
Mon
81 °
Tue
76 °
Wed
78 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
79 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways