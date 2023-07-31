- Advertisement -

Renowned Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown has finally responded to the persistent rumours surrounding her husband, Maxwell Mensah, allegedly subjecting her to domestic violence at home.



These rumours have been circulating for some time, and they resurfaced recently when an audio clip, purportedly of a male voice making claims of the actress suffering an arm injury due to physical abuse, went viral.

However, in the wake of the widespread audio and numerous speculations, Nana Ama McBrown has firmly asserted that her husband does not mistreat her – Hence refuting the allegations of abuse.

Speaking on the Sunday edition of her Onua Showtime which was monitored by our outfit, Mcbrown stated without mincing words that she is not the type of lady whose husband will beat her.

In her own words;

“Do I look like a lady who husband will beat her? Or do you think such a thing (abuse) can happen in my house? I’m not a lady who will allow herself to be beaten by her husband,”

During a discussion focused on the proliferation of fake news by bloggers, Nana Ama McBrown opened up about the persistent dissemination of a false story concerning her supposed abuse by her husband.

She expressed that the baseless narrative has had such a lasting impact that even her mother felt compelled to reach out to her, seeking clarification on whether she had indeed been subjected to any form of violence.

“My mother once called me to enquire if my husband had truly beaten me because she heard the rumour online,”

She emotionally stated.

