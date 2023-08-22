Mcbrown reveals why she can never divorce her husband – Video

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Amidst the wild allegations from Ohene Phrah that Mr Maxwell Mensah has slept with Maame Serwaa – Mcbrown has subtly reacted to the rumours for the first time while speaking to a set of young ladies at a seminar.

According to Mcbrown, she can’t just divorce her husband out of the blue for many reasons which include the stigma from society which labels all divorced women as immoral.

She further explained that once a woman walks out of a marriage, she’s pinned as amoral.

While speaking to the young ladies, Mcbrown further emphasized that despite the ups and downs in marriage, it’s still a nice ride.

During the same session, the award-winning Ghanaian actress, also exclusively revealed that she doesn’t take things lightly with her husband when he comes home late from clubbing.

As stated by Mcbrown, despite her husband being the head of the house, she also tries to hold him accountable for his actions.

