type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"Mcbrown's husband has called & begged me to cease fire on his...
Entertainment

“Mcbrown’s husband has called & begged me to cease fire on his wife” – Nana Tonardo

By Mr. Tabernacle
Nana Tonardo (L) Maxwell Mensah (R)
Nana Tonardo (L) Maxwell Mensah (R)
- Advertisement -

Nana Tonardo has once again in a new video come out with another claim following his earlier allegations that Nana Ama Mcbrown had an affair with Chairman Wontumi.

According to him in the latest video, Maxwell Mensah, the husband of Nana Ama Mcbrown has reached out to him via phone call over allegations made against the wife.

Nana Tonardo intimated that Maxwell politely asked him to stop the ‘attacks’ on her wife because she is the host of the show and thus obeys from above on how to run the show, a clear sign of damage control.

The one-time actor further revealed that Mr. Maxwell told him on phone that he was not happy about how Chairman Wontumi was disgraced on the show.

” I was there yesterday when I had a call from Maxwell and we exchanged pleasntries. He asked me to stop comenting on the issue and that he was not happy about what happened on the show…” Nana Tonardo stated.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Tonardo again expressed his annoyance at Nana Ama Mcbrown for allowing Afia Schwarzenegger to totally destroy and insult Chairman Wontumi on her show.

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, July 12, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    77.4 ° F
    77.4 °
    77.4 °
    83 %
    2.6mph
    75 %
    Tue
    77 °
    Wed
    78 °
    Thu
    79 °
    Fri
    78 °
    Sat
    79 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News