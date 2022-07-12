- Advertisement -

Nana Tonardo has once again in a new video come out with another claim following his earlier allegations that Nana Ama Mcbrown had an affair with Chairman Wontumi.

According to him in the latest video, Maxwell Mensah, the husband of Nana Ama Mcbrown has reached out to him via phone call over allegations made against the wife.

Nana Tonardo intimated that Maxwell politely asked him to stop the ‘attacks’ on her wife because she is the host of the show and thus obeys from above on how to run the show, a clear sign of damage control.

The one-time actor further revealed that Mr. Maxwell told him on phone that he was not happy about how Chairman Wontumi was disgraced on the show.

” I was there yesterday when I had a call from Maxwell and we exchanged pleasntries. He asked me to stop comenting on the issue and that he was not happy about what happened on the show…” Nana Tonardo stated.

Tonardo again expressed his annoyance at Nana Ama Mcbrown for allowing Afia Schwarzenegger to totally destroy and insult Chairman Wontumi on her show.