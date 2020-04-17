- Advertisement -

Ex-girlfriend of AMG Rapper Medikal Deborah Vannesa aka Sister Derby has thrown fresh shots at the wife of the rapper Fella Makafui.

Fella Makafui recently launched her musicial career to diss Sister Derby for her ability to get Medikal to marry her.

Few days ago, Fella drop a song titled ‘Over’ and dared Sister to come and take if she thinks Medikal is for her.

Fast forward, Derby just featured on single with songstress Enam titled ‘Talk to your boyfriend’ and used to opportunity to throw shots at Fella.

In her verse, Derby stated that she (Fella) knew Medikal was in a relationship but she kept sending texts messages and ended up dividing them.

She continued that for now he (Medikal) would continue talking and checking up on her but very soon, she would just dump her because she would just be ‘borla’.

Who ever is writing the lines for Sister Derby I believe is never going to let Fella off the hook just like that.