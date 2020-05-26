Rapper Eno Barony has reacted to the Medikal’s shots that she looks like a corpse in a tweet.

According to Eno Barony, in an interview with Joy FM, she doesn’t look like a corpse in any way and its unfortunate the comment is coming from an immature person.

She continued that she is pretty in her own way and no comment from anyone can change that fact.

She said: “I felt like he’s not matured. I’m not dead, I don’t look like a corpse, I’m very pretty so it won’t get to me. It can only get to me when I feel like I’m a corpse”.

It would be remembered that in Eno’s diss song ‘Argument Done’ she threw some punches at Medikal.

But Medikal in his response took to social media and tweeted that he wouldn’t waste time in responding to anyone with a diss song especially a female who looks like a corpse.