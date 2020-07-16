type here...
GhPage Entertainment Medikal rebukes Kwaku Manu for cheating on his wife
Entertainment

Medikal rebukes Kwaku Manu for cheating on his wife

Taylor Junior Charles
By Taylor Junior Charles
Updated:
Medikal-rebukes-Kwaku-Manu-for-cheating-on-his-wife
Medikal rebukes Kwaku Manu for cheating on his wife
- Advertisement -

Famous Ghanaian rapper, Samuel Adu Frimpong, best known by his stage name Medikal, has denied ever cheating on his wife Fella Makafui on the Kwaku Manu Aggressive interview held at the rapper’s lavish residence.

The AMG record label artiste and businessman demonstrated in a subtle but gentle manner that he wasn’t happy about the question when Kwaku Manu demanded that he tells the truth about ever cheating on his wife, Mrs. Fella Precious Frimpong with former lover, Sister Deborah.

“I’m very ambitious. I don’t live life for today because of the fun of it. I will never disrespect my wife. One thing about me is that it will be very difficult for me to cheat on my partner even when we just dating.” Medikal declared.

Medikal took to divert his fury towards Kwaku Manu by asking if he was married and has never cheated on his wife before.

Kwaku Manu shockingly stated that he is a married man and confessed to having cheated on his wife before.

“Yes, I am married, with four kids and I have cheated on my wife before…long time ago” Kwaku Manu confessed.

However, Kwaku Manu still insisted claiming that Medikal has cheated on his wife for about 20 times of which infuriated the AMG rapper even more.

Watch video below:

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, July 16, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
77 ° F
77 °
77 °
83 %
4.2mph
30 %
Thu
76 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
78 °

READ

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News