Famous Ghanaian rapper, Samuel Adu Frimpong, best known by his stage name Medikal, has denied ever cheating on his wife Fella Makafui on the Kwaku Manu Aggressive interview held at the rapper’s lavish residence.

The AMG record label artiste and businessman demonstrated in a subtle but gentle manner that he wasn’t happy about the question when Kwaku Manu demanded that he tells the truth about ever cheating on his wife, Mrs. Fella Precious Frimpong with former lover, Sister Deborah.

“I’m very ambitious. I don’t live life for today because of the fun of it. I will never disrespect my wife. One thing about me is that it will be very difficult for me to cheat on my partner even when we just dating.” Medikal declared.

Medikal took to divert his fury towards Kwaku Manu by asking if he was married and has never cheated on his wife before.

Kwaku Manu shockingly stated that he is a married man and confessed to having cheated on his wife before.

“Yes, I am married, with four kids and I have cheated on my wife before…long time ago” Kwaku Manu confessed.

However, Kwaku Manu still insisted claiming that Medikal has cheated on his wife for about 20 times of which infuriated the AMG rapper even more.

Watch video below: