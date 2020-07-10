Medikal is richer than Shatta Wale – Keche

Popular Ghanaian musical hip-life group, Keche consisting of Keche Andrew and Keche Joshua has in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom+FM in Accra said Medikal is richer than Shatta Wale.

Dancehall King Shatta Wale, in recent times on social media, has ranted and bragged that he’s the richest musician in Ghana. He keeps flaunting all his assets on the internet to back his claims.

One other person in the music industry who has been tipped as being rich is Medikal. The AMG rapper has not kept quiet on his money. He mostly flaunts them on social media and also in his music videos.

One half of the duo, Keche Joshua stated he’s very much aware of how rich his friend Shatta Wale has but can’t compare him to Medikal, adding that he knows the two very well hence can rate them.

Even though he failed to tell the basis with which he used to come by that conclusion.

Do you agree with Keche Joshua on this one? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.