Meet Kanika Tekriwal: Super-rich 32-year-old lady who owns 10 private jets

When actress Jackie Appiah’s mansion hit the internet, it generated a huge conversation about how women are striving to make it a reality. In India, 32-year-old Kanika Tekriwal has achieved even more.

At age 32, the relatively young woman owns 10 private jets to her name.

How did she do that?

Well, Kaanika’s dream of becoming a pilot was harnessed at a very young age. Even then, she was discouraged to pursue a career as a petty cake seller.

Kanika’s family were not just against her dream of becoming a pilot but they also feared piloting was a male-dominated profession which would not work so well for her.

However, Knaiki pursued her dream and at age 22 she had already started setting up an aviation academy where she would give out aeroplanes for commercial and private use.

In a conversation with Nas Daily, Kanika Tekriwal tells her enduring story as a woman who had to brace all odds in a very unpleasant society in order to rise to the top.

Realizing her dream and owning 10 private jets make her feel so fulfilled.

Check out the video below…

