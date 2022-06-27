- Advertisement -

Actress, Jackie Appiah has been trending number one on the local digital space for three days now after a video of her posh mansion was shared on social media.

Nigerian actress and producer, Luchy Donald shared the video of Jackie’s mansion when she visited her at Trassaco. In the video, Luchy Donald was seen touring the mansion with Jackie.

READ ALSO: Diamond Appiah reacts to Jackie Appiah’s plush mansion

The Nigerian actress described the home as “mighty” and said, “guys na woman do am ooh no be man.”

After the video went viral on the local digital space, a lot of social media users resorted t mocking Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah and Afia Schwar for always disturbing them on the internet with their small house.

Diamond Appiah gave t hot to all the attackers that took advantage of the situation to ridicule her achievement and Tracey Boakye has followed suit.

According to Tracey Boakye, she has done extremely well for herself because just at age 31, she owns a house, cars and a functioning business and on that account her haters should stop making a fool out of themselves.

READ ALSO: Sumsum blasts Diamond Appiah over mansion war with Jackie Appiah

Pained Tracey Boakye continued that, she’s really blessed because she used to look up t Jackie Appiah when she was young and yet to hit the limelight because Jackie was already a star back then.

Alot of Ghanaians were overwhelmed and blown away by Jackie Appiah’s luxurious mansion after a video of it made it unto the net.

After the video emerged, many Twitter users praised and applauded Jackie for her mansion while others questioned the source of the money used to acquire the house.

But all the same, Tracey Boakye has also done very well for herself and it’s only haters who would ridicule her enviable achievements.