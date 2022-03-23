type here...
Video and Photos of Rachael Jones, the would-be wife of Ghanaian business mogul Kojo Jones

Meet Rachael Jones, the would-be wife of Ghanaian business mogul Kojo Jones
Rachael Jones is the lucky woman whom Ghanaian business mogul Kojo Jones will be looking forward to making his wife.

The spotlight is on Rachael Jones as Kojo Jones lead an entire convoy to Kumasi to finish their lavish engagement ceremony.

Who is Rachael Jones? Well, unlike Kojo Jones, there is little information about who Rachael Jones is. One notable feature about her is her striking beauty.

Check Out The Photos Below:

According to reports on the local digital space, the marriage ceremony is strictly by invitation and only 600 lucky people have been the once in a lifetime privilege to witness the whole event.

After the traditional wedding in Kumasi, Kojo Jones and Rachael will head back to carry for their white wedding which will also be in grand style.

Check Out This Video:

Meanwhile, the venue for the traditional wedding is still yet known to the general public as of the publication of this article.

Kojo Jones has revealed his plans of contesting for the presidency in the near future. As a young ad visionary youth, we wish him all the best with his presidential ambitions.

