Michael Essien sparks serious ‘trumu trumu’ rumours as he proudly rocks an LGBTQ bucket hat

Ghanaian soccer star ad Chelsea legend, Michael Essien has sparked serious ‘trumu trumu’ rumours after he was spotted proudly rocking an LGBTQ bucket hat.

As we all know, Ghana, like many other countries, has its own social and cultural attitudes towards LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer) issues.



People who belong to the aforementioned society are stigmatized and also marginalized by the masses because same-sex marriage is considered an abomination.

Also, public discussions about LGBTQ rights can be highly polarized, with strong opposition from religious and cultural groups.

While many LGBTQ Ghanaians may choose to keep their sexual orientation or gender identity hidden due to fear of reprisals or social rejection others are also gradually boldly coming out and it seems Michael Essien is part of the latter people.

According to a majority of Ghanaians who have come across these trending pictures of Michael Essien, he’s a leading member of the LGBTQ community in Ghana.

These critics have also opined that he’s just shy to openly confess to being gay reason he’s giving subtle hints about his sexual orientation.

