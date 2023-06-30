- Advertisement -

Award-winning Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei has been accused of cheating on his wife.

These heavy allegations against the married actor followed after he took to his Twitter timeline to blast Sarkodie for describing Yvonne Nelson as a slut in his diss song titled ‘TRY ME’.

According to Prince David Osei, Sarkodie is very dump for pinning Yvonne Nelson as a slut but went ahead to impregnate her.

Prince David takes on Sarkodie

Reacting to Prince David Osei’s attack on Sarkodie, a Twitter user identified on the bird app as @MeduzaaOfficial has accused the movie star of cheating on his wife.

According to @MeduzzaOfficial, Prince David Osei chops his side chicks in his car and later drops them off at Cantonments to pick Uber to other various homes while he drives away inside his unregistered car to his wife like an innocent man.

The accuser reacted to Prince David Osei’s insults on Sarkodie with the statement below…

People without good family values like are the ones doing the Ramos job ! If like you really value women anka u won’t be jumping them somewhere around cantonments to pick Uber and go whilst u drive back with ur tinted unregistered car.pls behave!!

