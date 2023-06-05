- Advertisement -

The Chiefs and Elders of Nogokpo have reacted to the viral video of Perez Chapel calling on their Church members to observe a one-week fasting and prayers for the head pastor Bishop Charles Agyinasare.

In a viral video, one pastor is heard telling the church members that since they are in the country and aware of what is happening between its founder and Nogokpo and the threat from the latter, they want to urge the member to fast and pray for a week so as to strengthen their leader in his fight.

Following the viral video, the people of Nogokpo have also released a statement where it sorts to educate the church leaders for misleading its congregation.

According to the statement, Nogokpo is not the name of a shrine or deity but rather is the name of the town and the statement he made wasn’t against any deity or shrine but to the town thus why they are demanding an apology.

It continued that the chiefs and elders who are requesting the apology are not chief priests or evildoers and this issue is not about spiritual.

The statement further warned that if its spiritual the church wants to handle the issue then they are ready to face them but they want to assure them that they are not going to win in that fight.

It concluded that they should just apologize for their comment and let peace reign between them.

Read the statement below:

Watch the video below:

