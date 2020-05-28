type here...
GHPAGE
Entertainment

I get wet when I hear Ramiforson’s song- Pretty model

By RASHAD
Ramiforson Miss Dee
Ramiforson and Miss Dee
Popular Ashaiman model and beautician Miss Dee, has strongly disclosed how she feels whenever she listens to a song by Ramiforson.

The hot and sexy model said, most females feel shy to let the world know how their emotions and feelings rise for a particular musician. “I’m a type who doesn’t confine things to myself. I call spade a spade”, She stated.

“Although there are plenty of musicians in Ghana, Ramiforson is the only musician who raises my emotions with his songs.

He has a very romantic and sensational voice, his songs always speak sense to the mind, he does good and adult music, especially his song which he released a few days ago titled ”Ohemaa”. I always feel horny and wet when I listen. In fact, Ramiforson would be Ghana’s music icon soon”, Miss Dee added.

“It’s very unfortunate I’ve not met him personally before, but I am very optimistic to meet him Monday. I’m boldly recommending his music to everyone, to follow and listen to his songs.”

“I mostly download his songs on Google and watch his videos on YouTube as well, and am urging everyone to do likewise. You will give the testimony yourself after listening to his songs,” The pretty model boldly declared.

