type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMixture of tomato paste and cola drink increases blood, KNUST report
News

Mixture of tomato paste and cola drink increases blood, KNUST report

By Albert
Mixture of tomato paste and cola drink increases blood, KNUST report
- Advertisement -

A blend of tomato paste and cola drink raises blood levels significantly, showing anti-anaemic potential.

A study undertaken by specialists from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology’s Department of Biochemistry and Biotechnology came to this result.

The researchers wanted to look into other options for boosting blood levels in anaemic patients besides the traditional use of blood tonics.

The mixture is also believed to have enhanced reproductive women’s menstrual flow.

In Ghana, a concoction made from scoops of tomato paste diluted in a few millilitres of coca beverage has saved countless lives, including Josephine’s.

“When you mix it, it looks like blood. So, I think when you take it the body perceives it to be blood and naturally increases your blood level. I can’t tell if it’s psychological,” said, Josephine, now physically strong.

She indicated the mixture has now become an emergency blood tonic whenever she feels dizzy and has a lower blood level.

“I was recently feeling a bit dizzy so I took some. Even though it doesn’t really taste nice. But I am used to it now,” she said.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, June 21, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    77.4 ° F
    77.4 °
    77.4 °
    94 %
    2.2mph
    20 %
    Tue
    81 °
    Wed
    80 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News