Recall that during Moesha Buduong’s trying times, an audio that went viral on the internet suggested that the actress and socialite was into a romantic affair with an occultic man.

The audio was actually a conversation Salma Mumin had with Moesha’s P.A but the actress later leaked it online.

In the audio, it was wildly alleged that Moesha Buduong saw his supposed occultic boyfriend making sacrifices to his deities and that was the beginning of her mental unconsciousness.

Speaking in a recent interview with Eugene Nkansah of Nkonkonsa Media, Moesha Buduong denied ever having an affair with an occultic rich man – While categorically stating that she will never do that in this life or the after one.

According to Moesha, her P.A lied on her head because there’s no truth in what he churned out during his convo with Salma Mumin.

She further added that all that her P.A (Nelson) to Salma Mumin were blatant lies and has no evidence.

In her own words;

“All that Nelson said were fabricated stories and I would personally invite him to an interview and make him publicly confess to the general public. I am never all that my PA said about me. I only accept the story about Salma because …she openly fought me online for the whole world to see. God is king,”

Gradually, Moesha is gaining mental sanity once again and we thank God for her life.