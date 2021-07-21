type here...
Moesha Buduong is going mad; she’s seriously under doctor’s care and medications – Report

By Kweku Derrick
The timelines of Moesha Boduong’s conversion to Christianity has been very sketchy in the past few weeks after news broke that she attempted to commit suicide.

Amid all the things that have been said so far, one thing points to the direction that Moesha Budoung is mentally unstable.

New information available to GHPage suggests that Moesha Boduong is going mad. Her predicament is a result of her failure to shut her mouth about some horrible she saw at the guest house of her 50-year-old Nigerian pastor boyfriend.

In an audio posted to Instagram by blogger ThoseCalledCelebs, Moesha Boduong allegedly visited this pastor boyfriend of hers in Nigeria and saw some scary things in his house which she was warned not to talk to anyone about.

Moesha Boduong who had sleepless nights when she returned to Ghana allegedly revealed whatever she saw at the pastor’s house to Kofi Asamoah (KOFAS) and it’s the very reason why she’s in a deteriorating state.

Against this backdrop, Moesha alleged serious Ghanaian boyfriend is said to be scared to come close to her again since she started acting up and vowed not to sleep with any man till she is married.

It’s also reported that actress Afia Schwarzenegger and fashionista Nana Akua Addo are the only good friends taking care of Moesha Boduong.

They are reportedly the persons footing her medical bills and putting together funds to renew Moesha’s expired rent or she risks getting thrown on the street by her Landlord.

The blogger revealed that Moesha despite claims that she built a five(5) bedroom house, bought a Range Rover and a Land Cruiser Prado actually rented the house.

According to the blogger, Moesha rented the huge apartment for 1 year but as it stands now, she has only a month left to stay in the house.

The owner of the apartment has however served her a letter asking her to leave the apartment if she has no money to renew her rent.0594478778

