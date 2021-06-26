type here...
MOG deserved 2021 VGMAs, not Richie Mensah – Posigee

By Kweku Derrick
Richie Mensah MOG beats
Ghanaian record producer, Possigee has questioned the declaration of Richie Mensah, the CEO of Lynx Entertainment, as the Producer and Sound Engineer of the Year at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards last night.

The two-part music weekend kicked off last night, June 25, at the Grand Arena of the Fantasy Dome in Accra.

Only 13 plaques were awarded to the most deserving acts on the night, including Richie Mensah.

But Possigee who believes Richie Mensah does not deserve either one or both awards has raised an objection.

According to him, MOG Beatz put in hard work in the previous year and deserved to win the coveted award more than his competitors.

He expressed his shock in a tweet: “So they mean to tell me richie work pass MOG? Herh”

Source:GHPage

