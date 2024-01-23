Mohammed Kudus cries after Blackstars’ draw with Mozambique (Video)

- Advertisement -

The whole of Ghana was reduced to tears yesterday after the Blackstars drew with the whales of Mozambique.

Unfortunately, the two well-taken penalties by Jordan Ayew on either side of the half were not enough for Chris Hughton’s side, as Mozambique fought back to restore parity with two late goals.

The draw against Mozambique leaves Ghana with just two points in Group B, while their chances of progressing to the round of 16 are now very slim.

Due to this unfortunate outcome, a group of fans took to the exit area of the stadium to verbally attack the players and coach.

An emotional video that has surfaced online shows Mohammed Kudus leaving the stadium in tears.

The player was seen all worn out and drowned in severe tears following the heartbreak.

Watch the video below to know more…

