Moment GH supporters tried to attack and possibly beat Blackstars players after draw with Mozambique (Video)

Ghana is on the brink of exiting the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after being held to a draw by Mozambique on Monday evening.

Two well-taken penalties by Jordan Ayew on either side of the half were not enough for Chris Hughton’s side, with Mozambique fighting back to restore parity with two late goals.

The result leaves Ghana with just two points in Group B, while their chances of progressing to the round of 16 are now very slim.

Due to this unfortunate outcome, a group of fans took to the exit area of the stadium to verbally attack the players and coach.



Footages of the incident that have surfaced on social media show the moment CAF Security had to call for reinforcements to protect the Black Stars after the match against Mozambique.



