type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMoment a Roman father slaps groom for over-kissing bride on the altar...
News

Moment a Roman father slaps groom for over-kissing bride on the altar (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Moment a Roman father slaps groom for over-kissing bride on the altar (Video)
- Advertisement -

At a recent wedding ceremony in Nigeria, attendees experienced an unexpected and light-hearted moment when a priest intervened while the bride and groom locked lips.


During the segment where the groom and bride were expected to share a symbolic and affectionate kiss, the ceremony took an amusing turn as the groom appeared to extend the moment longer than usual.


The priest, with a playful spirit, decided to intervene uniquely.

READ ALSO: Mcbrown’s husband’s affair with Maame Serwaa grows very tight – Insider drops hot gist

Moment a Roman father slaps groom for over-kissing bride on the altar (Video)

In a video capturing the incident, the priest was seen giving the groom a light slap on the head while humorously expressing his surprise. “I thought the groom is a gentleman, but didn’t know he’s a bad boy,” the priest remarked, eliciting laughter from the wedding attendees.

The incident not only added a touch of humour to the ceremony but also showcased the charismatic and spontaneous nature of the priest, creating a memorable moment for the newlyweds and guests alike.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Wife returns from work to find her husband in bed with his sidechick – Video

READ ALSO: Woman weeps as her family spends the 30 million she sent them during her 20 years stay in Europe – Video

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, November 13, 2023
Accra
clear sky
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
94 %
1.6mph
0 %
Mon
83 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways