Moment a Roman father slaps groom for over-kissing bride on the altar (Video)

At a recent wedding ceremony in Nigeria, attendees experienced an unexpected and light-hearted moment when a priest intervened while the bride and groom locked lips.



During the segment where the groom and bride were expected to share a symbolic and affectionate kiss, the ceremony took an amusing turn as the groom appeared to extend the moment longer than usual.



The priest, with a playful spirit, decided to intervene uniquely.

In a video capturing the incident, the priest was seen giving the groom a light slap on the head while humorously expressing his surprise. “I thought the groom is a gentleman, but didn’t know he’s a bad boy,” the priest remarked, eliciting laughter from the wedding attendees.

The incident not only added a touch of humour to the ceremony but also showcased the charismatic and spontaneous nature of the priest, creating a memorable moment for the newlyweds and guests alike.

