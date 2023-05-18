Nkwasiafuo – Nana Agradaa insults Ghanaians over Hajia4Real (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Former fetish priestess turned overnight evangelist of God, Nana Agradaa, has rained heavy insults on Ghanaians who seem happy about Hajia4Real’s extradition from the UK to the US for her involvement in a $2 million romance scam.

According to Nana Agradaa, since we are all sinners, none of us should criticize the other for sinning differently.

In a very angry yet disappointing tone, Nana Agradaa who has also been pinned as a notorious fraudster stated that all those making merry on the internet over Hajia4Real’s case are fools.

As claimed by Nana Agradaa, we are all potential scammers and fraudsters.

She added that all our politicians, ministers and other public officeholders are thieves in suits.

