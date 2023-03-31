Recall that during the final funeral rites ceremony of Chairman Wontumi’s late mother, the MC of the event allegedly ganged up with the NPP bigwig’s first wife to shade the second wife.

In a video from the ceremony that went viral on social media last Saturday and stirred massive reactions, Chairman Wontumi’s first wife wouldn’t give the second wife an eye, and acted superior or better than her.

The second wife in response acted unbothered, slaying in her shades and Chanel bag.

In a fresh video that has popped up and was made during the thanksgiving service, Chairman Wontumi ignored his first wife to dance with his second wife named Micheline.

Social media users who have come across this fresh video have applauded the politician and businessman for doing the right thing by indirectly mocking his first wife for her stinking attitude.

As seen in the refreshing video, Chairman Wontumi held his second wife tightly looking very satisfied and contented with her as they walked in the middle of the crowd.

