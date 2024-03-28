Moment NPP and NDC members clash ‘boot for boot’ at John Kumah’s one-week funeral observation (Video)

- Advertisement -

Today, a one-week funeral observation was held for John Kumah who until his death was the representative in parliament for Ejisu constituency and also the deputy finance minister.



Dignitaries, including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, along with sympathizers, gathered in the hometown of the late NPP big wig to pay sympathise with the family of the bereaved.

The 45-year-old MP passed away on March 7, 2024, after a brief illness and according to autopsy report, he died from Multiple Myeloma.

READ ALSO: Wife of late John Kumah cries like a baby at one-week observation

During the one-week funeral observation, a bizarre incident happened when members from both the NPP and NDC clashed and turned the solemn event into campaign grounds.

In a footage from the incident that has since gone viral, the members of the two biggest parties can be seen and heard chanting for their respective flagbearers.

As the NPP loudly sang the praises of Dr Bawumia, the NDC also did the same for John Mahama.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Here’s what happened when Napo arrived at John Kumah’s one week funeral observation