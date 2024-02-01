More all-loved videos of Dr Grace Boadu and her alleged husband-to-be Osofo Bible Nokwafo lands online

- Advertisement -

Recall that earlier yesterday, we reported how the founder and general overseer of International Power Praise Chapel, Rev Kingsley Gymafi was prevented from entering the family house of late Dr Grace Boadu.

In a video that went viral, Rev Kingsley Gyamfi and his contingents could be seen being prevented from entering the family house of the deceased herbal practitioner for no tangible reason.

Commentary surrounding the video stated that one of the relatives of the late Dr Grace Boadu was the one who spearheaded the attack on Osofo Bible Nokwafo and his church members who only came to sympathize with the bereaved family.

Amidst this brouhaha, a set of new videos that have landed on social media confirms that the late Herbal Practitioner was truly in an amorous relationship with Osofo Bible Nokwafo.

The video captures the lovers’ Dubai trip, birthday celebrations and other memorable events during the period of their affair.

This video has given a different perspective into the marital status of late Dr Grace Boadu because it was initially reported that she was single after parting ways with Mr Nartey after 16 years of being together.

It’s yet to be confirmed whether Dr Grace Boadu and Osofo Bible Nokwafo married or not but the latter seems to be prevalent on social media.

