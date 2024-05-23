type here...
More photos and videos of borga’s wife who her boyfriend murdered alongside her two kids over GHS20K theft

By Armani Brooklyn
The police have arrested the boyfriend of Alberta Armah Hagan, a woman in her mid-40s, who was murdered alongside her two daughters

The tragic incident, which took place over the weekends has left alot of social media users teary.

As reported, Alberta Armah Hagan was found dead alongside her two daughters, with multiple stab wounds inflicted during the attack.

Additionally, her two other children, a 9-month-old infant and a 6-year-old, sustained severe injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.

The arrest came just hours into the police investigation.


According to a report by Angel FM, the suspect is alleged to have committed the heinous crime after Alberta reported him to the police for transferring GHS 20,000 from her phone to his account without her consent.


The stolen funds were reportedly sent to Alberta’s husband, who resides abroad, for a project for their children.

The motive behind the brutal attack appears to be linked to this financial dispute.
The suspect, now in police custody, is facing serious charges as the investigation continues.

Below are some photos and videos of late Alberta.

