Video of mother and daughter involved in a gruesome accident

Gruesome scenes from an accident in which a woman and her daughter both got run over by a vehicle have been seen online.

The sad incident happened at Santasi in Kumasi as a crowd gathered around wailing and asking for help.

In a video shared by Nhyira FM, the vehicle- a Toyota Camry, had knocked down both mother and child in a gory accident with the mother feared dead and the little girl severely injured.

Apparently, the driver was on a test drive when the unfortunate occurence happened.

The masses gathered around tried stopping vehicles passing by to help get the victims to the nearest hospital.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Driver knocks down mother and child at Santasi in Kumasi pic.twitter.com/8xG88q8DV3 — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) December 17, 2020

We promise to keep our readers informed on how the incident develops. We wish both mother and child survive.

Meanwhile, Ghana, as of the end of August 2020, had recorded 9,205 road crashes, involving 15,459 vehicles, resulting in 1,585 deaths, Mrs. May Obiri-Yeboah, the Director-General, National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), reported.