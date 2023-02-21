type here...
Mother of two celebrates not having a husband
Lifestyle

Mother of two celebrates not having a husband

By Armani Brooklyn
Mother of two celebrates not having a husband
One man’s blessing is the other’s predicament indeed – As most single mothers are trying all means to get their baby daddies into their children’s lives, a young mother of two is celebrating the absence of her kids after in their lives.

A young mother of two little kids has taken to the internet to celebrate her single parenthood because she sees it as a blessing in disguise.

The lady with a newborn said she has promised herself never to allow the father of her kids to see them again.

In the bizarre trending video, the lady’s older child was seen standing on the table while vibing to a viral TikTok song.


The lady made it known that she is very glad knowing that her husband is no longer in her and her little kids’ lives.

She captioned the video, “and I made a promise to myself that their dad will never see them again ???”.

The video has generated massive reactions online as social media users wondered about the reason behind her unconventional decision.

Watch the video below:

@ndivhulutere

and I made a promise to myself that their dad will never see them again ???#fyp #viral #vendatikok

? original sound – ?Thato Ragophala?

    Source:Ghpage

