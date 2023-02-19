Christian Atsu’s wife, Clarie Rupio, has spoken for the first time after her husband’s body was retrieved from the rubble yesterday.

Christian Atsu had been trapped under the wreckage of the Hatayaspor Renaissance building for 10 days sore days before he was found and finally pulled out.

Unfortunately, he had been dead for days before the rescue team found his mortal remains.

Following the devastating news of the player’s death, millions of Ghanaians as well as footballer lovers all over the world have taken to the internet to mourn with the Atsu family.

Many are currently asking about the preset condition of his wife and kids because this will certainly be a piece of bitter news for them to swallow.

In a post on her Instagram stories, the German-born lady shared a photo of a family moment she shared with Atsu and two of their kids.

On the photo, she inscribed that even though she has received loads of messages, she could not attend to them because she was overwhelmed by the situation.

“I see all the messages, but as you all can understand, this is [a] very hard time. This was the father of my three children,” she said.

