A 33-year-old mother named Olaide Adekunle has been arrested for selling her baby for N600,000 which is equivalent to Ghc 15,532 to repay a bank loan.



According to reports, the young woman was arrested by the Ogun State police command for allegedly selling off her 18-month-old baby to a yet-to-be-identified buyer for the aforementioned amount.

The husband of the woman, Nureni Rasaq, reported the incident at Sango divisional headquarters.

He reported to the police that his wife, Olaide Adekunle, left home for Lagos on the 15th of March 2023 with their baby girl called Moridiat Rasaq, but returned home without the child.

After the incident was reported to the police, an arrest warrant was issued to arrest the woman and upon interrogation, the suspect confessed that she has sold her baby to someone in Lagos for 600,000 naira.

As revealed by the mother, she sold her baby to an unknown woman in Lagos in order to get money to pay off the loan she took from a microfinance bank.

