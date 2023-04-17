Man devastated after returning from abroad to discover that his mother has spent all the money he sent to her to keep for him

A Twitter user has narrated how a Nigerian man returned from abroad to discover that his mother had squandered the money he had been sending home.

The man in question is reported to have been living and working abroad for several years, sending money home to his mother to keep for him.

He recently returned home, only to discover that nothing was left of the huge sum he expected to use to set himself up financially, as his mother had squandered the money he had been sending home.

It was said that the mother couldn’t account for the funds that her son sent her to keep for him while he was abroad.

The Twitter user @Napaul shared this story while reacting to reports that 24-year-old footballer Achraf Hakimi registered all his assets in his mother’s name.

The Twitter user opined that what worked for Hakimi may not work for another, citing the example of his friend who returned to discover that his mother had squandered all his savings.

“I know a guy at Owerri that hustled abroad and kept sending money to his mom to keep for him, lol blud came back & he had nothing. This life no get script. What worked for Hakimi make not work for you, Just pray for wisdom in every circumstance you find yourself in.” He wrote.

