Mother throws her 2 weeks old baby away; Leaves an emotional note behind

In a rather sad development, a yet-to-be-identified lady has reportedly abandoned her newborn baby with a sorrowful note in Cameroon.

The baby was found in the wee hours of Thursday, May 4, 2023, beside MIDENO in Nkwen, Bamenda, North, North West region of Cameroon.



“The baby was discovered around 6:00 am. After notifying the quarter head and other authorities, the child was taken to the Health Centre where he was confirmed to be doing well in health,” a source told newsmen.

The child has reportedly been taken to the police station for further procedures on his welfare.

In the handwritten note which showed the mother’s despair and hopelessness, she revealed that the child’s name is Michael, born on April 26th 2023, and further disclosed other details about his health status.

She stated that she had no choice but to abandon her baby in the hope that a good Samaritan would find him.

She added that she doesn’t have money or the resources to care for the child, so she had to make the hard decision to leave him so he would have a chance at a better life.

The note reads,

“I am sorry I had to do this but I am left with no choice because I want my baby to live a happy life. I have nothing and no one to help me and nothing to start up a small business that can sustain the baby and I. Please help me take good care of him and I pray God bless you and grant your heart desire.

The baby’s name is Michael and he was born on the 26th of April 2023. He has taken his fist vaccine which is “BCG” and he is still to be circumcised.

God bless you and your household.

Thank you.”

